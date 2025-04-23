Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unitil by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Unitil by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

