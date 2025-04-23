Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Securities Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,091,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 379,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 348,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FINV opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.32. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $473.57 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.80 price objective (up previously from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

