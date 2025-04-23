Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

