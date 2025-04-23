Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 51,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

