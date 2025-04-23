Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

