Cerity Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $55,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

