Cerity Partners LLC Sells 686 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.