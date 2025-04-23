Cerity Partners LLC Sells 7,509 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 37,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

