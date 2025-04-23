Cerity Partners LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $102,485,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Elastic by 5,972.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 744,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,751,000 after acquiring an additional 732,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Elastic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,820,000 after acquiring an additional 462,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 313,207 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 245,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $243,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,535,456 shares in the company, valued at $411,728,695.68. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

