Cerity Partners LLC Takes $416,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

