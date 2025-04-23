CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

CF stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after buying an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CF Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.