Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

CQP opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.