CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CTS were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 608.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CTS by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

