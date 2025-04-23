Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Culp worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $30,688.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,711,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,085.20. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 14,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $69,164.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,628.20. This trade represents a 17.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

