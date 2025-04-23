CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

