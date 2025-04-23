DENSO (DNZOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1,829.26 billion for the quarter.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect DENSO to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. DENSO has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DENSO to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

