Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $892.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.