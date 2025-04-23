Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Stock Performance
Shares of DCBO opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $892.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
