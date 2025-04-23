DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.68.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
