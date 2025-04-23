EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,608 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

