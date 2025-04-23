Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.5202 dividend. This represents a yield of 34.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

