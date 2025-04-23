Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,752 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average is $182.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

