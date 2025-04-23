Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,263 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,664,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,864,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

