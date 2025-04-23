Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

