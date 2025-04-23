Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 18,688 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 213,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 75,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

