FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $18,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

