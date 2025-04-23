FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $197.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

FirstService stock opened at $172.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.64. FirstService has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in FirstService by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,996 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

