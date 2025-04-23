Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000. Amazon.com comprises 7.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,475,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,859,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 359,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,660,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.