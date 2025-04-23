Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 856.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCPT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

