Gentex (GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $578.68 million for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.