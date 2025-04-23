Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.