Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 241,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TRDA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

