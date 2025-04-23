Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067,144 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NovaGold Resources Trading Up 39.9 %
Shares of NG opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.