Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067,144 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 39.9 %

Shares of NG opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.