Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $74,228.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,109.28. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

