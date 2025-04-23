Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $349.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

