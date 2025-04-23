Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 57,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

IVR stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.23%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

