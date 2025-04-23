Gimbal Financial Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gimbal Financial lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

