Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,340,000 after acquiring an additional 145,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,764 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,562,000 after buying an additional 788,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after buying an additional 787,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.