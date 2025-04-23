Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 817.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 64,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.