Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

