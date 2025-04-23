Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $287.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

HLT stock opened at $210.73 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $194.71 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.12.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

