Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $151.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

