Hyzon Motors (HYZN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility and Risk

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors’ peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $10.73 million -$184.04 million -0.02 Hyzon Motors Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -0.76

Profitability

Hyzon Motors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Hyzon Motors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors -1,639.40% -235.70% -138.47% Hyzon Motors Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Summary

Hyzon Motors peers beat Hyzon Motors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc. supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. In addition, the company's technology focuses on designing and manufacturing of MEAs, BPPs, fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems for integration into commercial vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.