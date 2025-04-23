ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,357 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in ICL Group by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,324 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,715 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in ICL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,582,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 797,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.0 %

ICL stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

