Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after buying an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.