Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

