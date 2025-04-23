Invesco Ltd. Acquires 108,413 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. TD Cowen began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

AXL stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

