Invesco Ltd. Acquires 848,640 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 413.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

