Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $34,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 236,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $73.39.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

