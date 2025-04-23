Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 566,083 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 368,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 121,445 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFC stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

