Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

